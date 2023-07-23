The Australian GLBTIQ Multicultural Council Strives For A World Without Prejudice

The Australian GLBTIQ Multicultural Council (AGMC) is a national advocacy organisation for gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, intersex, and Queer individuals, as well as multicultural and multifaith community groups.

AGMC advocates through research, education, community events, and advising government agencies, LGBTIQ organisations, and community groups.

‘A World Without Prejudice and Discrimination’

They strive to create a world “without prejudice and discrimination on the basis of sexuality, sex, gender, race, culture, and religion in celebration of our diverse and unique identities.”

Working with diverse communities, including international students, refugee and asylum seekers, migrants, young people, and people with disabilities, the AGMC believes “celebration of our identities can greatly improve our health and well-being while continuously challenging the persistence of stigma, prejudice and discrimination.”

‘Together, We Can Create Safety For All’

In an earlier op-ed for Star Observer, AGMC Researcher Budi Sudarto wrote, “All of us want to feel and be safe without prejudice and discrimination. Yet, for many multicultural/multifaith LGBTIQ+ individuals, safety remains a complex issue.

“Our intersectionality means that we are constantly faced with multiple forms of discrimination across various communities.”

Sudarto continued, “Yet, we stand tall and proud. Our intersectionality means that we continue to draw strengths from each other to be safe.

“And together, we can create safety for all, one step at a time.”

For more information on The Australian GLBTIQ Multicultural Council (AGMC) and its mission, visit agmc.org.au.