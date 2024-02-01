Darling Harbour: Pride Guide Sydney 2024

Welcome to the vibrant waterfront entrance of Sydney’s Central Business District. Darling Harbour is the intersection of amazing ocean views whilst keeping in the urban sprawl of the fabulous City.

Sydney’s Central Business District is located between Darling Harbour and the bustling Haymarket area, and offers a vibrant precinct brimming with entertainment and dining experiences.

In the morning, take a pit stop at Shortstop Coffee and Donuts to satisfy your sweet tooth and caffeine cravings. If you want to linger longer, try Toby’s Estate, a great espresso shop that allows you to sit down and wake up at your own pace.

There is a great mix of retail shopping throughout Pitt and George Streets, and inside the stunning Queen Victoria Building. If you’re looking for a bargain, head over to Paddy’s Markets in Haymarket for great deals on clothing, accessories and souvenirs.

At midday, inside the peaceful and atmospheric Chinese Garden of Friendship, treat yourself to lunch at The Gardens By Lotus. This unique dining space packs a flavour punch with its incredible Chinese feasts and Yum Cha bites.

The precinct holds some ‘hot spots’ to help you relax. A short walk from the Harbour is the 357 Sydney City Steam, a multi-level gay sauna with a spa, steam room, and massage service.

Cool off on the Aquarium Wharf, where you can meet some of Australia’s queer icons. At the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium meet the cuddly gay penguin couple Sphen and Magic, who have been together for six years, representing the rainbow spectrum of nature.

Slip next door to Madame Tussauds and brush up with some of the greatest stars. From drag superstar Courtney Act to Aussie royalty Kylie Minogue, heartthrob Harry Styles to Pop Prince Troye Sivan, the museum is one of a kind in Australia and the place to get a camera-full of playful pics.

As the night settles in, Stroll along the Cockle Bay Promenade to find some exquisite dining experiences. Nick’s Restaurant and Bar utilises fresh seafood for a culinary experience like no other.

The Light Rail L3 line makes travel easy, running through the CBD, with stops at Haymarket and Town Hall. From the gorgeous wharfside to the bustling CBD, Darling Harbour will keep you going day and night.