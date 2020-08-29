—

Drummond Street Services is still open and working to support the community despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Drum Youth Services run multiple programs for young people. The main ones they provide for LGBTQI youth are Queerspace Youth and (in)visible, which is a program specific to people of colour who are queer and/or trans.

Currently, the focus is online Zoom meetups and content created by peers that can be accessed in their own time.

LBGTQI people are made to feel welcome by knowing that the program is led by someone from their community. Young people can often be anxious about attending a space to support them, so it is comforting to know that it is being facilitated by someone who may know the struggles they are facing. They also have the option to come and go when they feel comfortable

How to get in touch?

www.thedrum.ds.org.au or alternatively Facebook and Instagram @queerspace_youth & @invisible.thedrum