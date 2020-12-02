—

International Day Of People With Disability is a day which aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for dignity, rights and well-being of people with disabilities.

This year you can celebrate this day with the launch of ACON’s QueerAbility ToolKit to assist people of the LGBTQI community who have disabilities navigate the NDIS. The QueerAbility ToolKit Launch will feature a preview of the toolkit and NDIS films to be followed by a live panel discussion featuring community members who were involved in the films.

This event will be AUSLAN interpreted and feature live closed captioning.

Here are some of the event details:

Time: 12:00pm -1:00pm (AEDT)

Opened by: Nicolas Parkhill – CEO of ACON

Launched by: Giancarlo de Vera – Senior Policy Officer – People with Disabilities Australia

Toolkit Presentation – Nicola Bell – outgoing Community Health Promotion Officer – LGBTQ People with Disabilities Project – ACON

Facilitated by: Charbel Zada and Joanna Leigh – incoming Community Health Promotion Officers – LGBTQ People with Disabilities Project – ACON

Films: QueerAbility – Queer, Proud & Able (ACON), QueerAbility – Be a Disability Ally (ACON)

The panel will also feature; William who was born profoundly deaf, with bilateral cochlear implants, Vietnamese-Australian William Le, who began a casting agency advocating for diversity and inclusion in 2013 with his fiance Michael Turkic. In addition to being a writer passionate about social justice, human rights and equality, Le loves superheroes, animals and the LGBTQI community. A proud stepfather of two adult kids, he currently lives in an inner-city Potts Point apartment with a ginger cat Beatrice and recently rear-tri-pawed mini foxie puppy Romulus. And finally, Anthony Severino is a queer actor and drag/performance artist living with Tourette Syndrome. Together with their drag alter ego ‘Peach Fuzz’, Anthony thrives onstage – a place where they can truly lose themselves in the flow of performance and gain respite from their numerous daily tics. Sydney born and raised in an Italian household, Anthony acknowledges the intersectional nature of their performance identity, sex and gender expression and the cross over it all has with their disability.

Join ACON in celebrating their new disability project and learn from LGBTQI people with disabilities by heading to www.aconhealth.org.au