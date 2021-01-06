—

For so many, the COVID-19 pandemic has seen alcoholic intake increase, and such things as day drinking becoming certainly more acceptable than in any other period in recent history. Though perhaps not for celebrated artist Sir Elton John who has claimed that attending virtual Alcoholics Anonymous meetings over the past nine months has “been a lifesaver.”

The I’m Still Standing singer opened up about his ongoing battles with alcoholism, during an interview on the new podcast by 2020’s most scandalous royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In the interview he said he had continued to attend AA meetings each Sunday, despite the UK being in the grips of COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I’m a recovering alcoholic, so I have an AA meeting from this house every Sunday. I connect with my friends who I’ve known for over 30 years in the program, and that’s great,” he said in the episode.

Across the course of a career that began in the early 70s, the singer’s long and dubious relationship with drugs and alcohol has been one lived out in the public eye and was the central focus of the 2019 biopic Rocketman directed by Dexter Fletcher.

In July 1990, Elton John quit drugs and alcohol and has remained sober since. Celebrating the milestone, John said in an Instagram post earlier this year, “Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday… I’m truly a blessed man.

“If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way.”