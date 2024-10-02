LGBTQIA+ Community Heroes Shine at The 2024 Honour Awards

Over 400 people celebrated inspirational community service and outstanding achievements – as exemplified by rainbow youth advocate Abbie Jane – at the 2024 Honour Awards.

Among the recipients of 2024’s Honour Awards are inspiring individuals, outstanding organisations, bold creative minds and dedicated activists, advocates and local heroes – all with a passion for making a difference in LGBTQ+ communities.

Held at Dolton House overlooking Hyde Park on Wednesday 18 September, over 400 people joined the gala awards ceremony, which was hosted by journalist and author Jason Om and featured a performance by showbiz extraordinaire Catherine Alcorn.

Young Achiever Abbie Jane’s beautiful acceptance speech

Teenager Abbie Jane from Broken Hill was the recipient of the Young Achiever Award on the night, for her outstanding achievements spearheading the Rainbow Shoelace Project, which empowered people to support LGBTQ+ communities.

“I’m so grateful for all the trailblazers who have created the pathway that I get to walk on now as a queer kid,” Jane said during her acceptance speech.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to all the young people who have ever experienced bullying or have felt alone in their life – because I know how it feels … but you’re not alone. You’re loved and supported, and there are rainbows everywhere no matter where you go, you will always be supported by someone.”

New ACON CEO “inspired” by award winners

ACON’s new CEO Michael Woodhouse said the Honour Awards provided a wonderful chance to highlight local heroes and organisations doing tremendous work to improve the lives of people in LGBTQ communities.

“We are inspired and so grateful to all of them,” he said. “Their vibrancy, strength and resilience give us so much joy.”

Woodhouse extended his thanks all sponsors, donors and supporters. Funds raised at Honour go towards supporting community health initiatives delivered by ACON.

“ACON thanks all the partners whose support made this year’s Honour Awards possible including people2people, OUT@NBCUniversal, Universal Hotels, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association, Positive Life NSW, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Friends of Cayte and our media partner the Star Observer,” Woodhouse said.

“We are also very grateful to all our event partners and supporters, and of course, to all the people and plethora of organisations that donated many splendid items to our raffle and silent auction.

“Congratulations once again to all this year’s finalists and award recipients, and thank you to everyone who supported Honour 2024. See you at next year’s Honour Awards!”

2024 Honour Awards Recipients

COMMUNITY HERO

Presented by ACON

Ghassan Kassisieh

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD

Presented by people2people

Abbie Jane

COMMUNITY ORGANISATION

Presented by Universal Hotels

The Aurora Group

HEALTH & WELLBEING

Presented by ACON

Dr Melissa Kelly and Mags Smith

CAYTE LATTA MEMORIAL AWARD FOR VISUAL ARTS

Presented by Friends of Cayte

C Moore Hardy

HIV HERO

Presented by Positive Life NSW

The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation

MEDIA AWARD

Presented by OUT@NBCUniversal

Dan Bourchier

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Presented by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Stan Munro

DJ Gemma

BUSINESS AWARD

Presented by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association

Ty Dovans and Luke Frappell for 357

ACON PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Presented by ACON

Les McDonald

You can read more about the winners and their work and achievements here.

