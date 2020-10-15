—

Damian Giri moved to the Hobsons Bay Area around 12 months ago to be with his partner, since then, he has fallen in love with the village like feel that defines the local area. This year, Giri will be running as a liberal candidate for the Strand Ward in the upcoming local elections.

“We are in real close proximity to the CBD, but Hobsons Bay gives you the ability to duck away from the hustle and bustle of city life sometimes, we have two great beaches, great parklands and great amenities here.

“My background is in corporate environments across different divisions of sales, finance and digital, I’m hoping I can bring some of those learnings and skills to work in council.

“What I’m advocating for is keeping our rates [steady] and not having a rate increase for the next four years. I’m also advocating for ensuring we are supporting local businesses and approving more cash grants to help owners recover from COVID-19. We also need to look at boosting marketing for the local area to bring more visitors back, there is a big opportunity to really promote Williamstown in particular.

Advertisement

“I’m also advocating quite strongly to create more open space in Spotswood and South Kingsville. There is a great little community group called Better West that have put to council their vision called Spotswood Dreaming, which proposes taking Hall St and getting council to buy back and convert it to a large open space plaza. It would create more opportunities for local cafes and restaurants, more green space and also protecting that village feel that really exists with Spotswood.

“Council is all about community, and the reason why I am standing is I think for far too long the council has taken the community for granted, this year out of every other local election it really is time for change, time to get local people working for the community and not taking them for granted. To be a council for everyone.”