Narelda Jacobs: A Voice We Need To Hear

Narelda Jacobs is a Sydney-based Whadjuk Noongar journalist and presenter. Since 2000, she has worked for Network 10 and is currently a co-host on Studio 10.

In July, Jacobs was announced as a Sydney WorldPride 2023 Rainbow Champion.

In a conversation with Star Observer, she spoke about the need for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, Queer unity, and her ‘epic’ Sydney WorldPride.

Inspired By Journalist Jana Wendt

Jacobs’s path as a journalist started around age 12.

“My parents were news junkies growing up. We always had news and current affairs on…I was good at writing. I enjoyed reading and telling stories,” Jacobs explained.

She was also inspired to be a journalist by former 60 Minutes reporter and Current Affairs host Jana Wendt.

Jacobs recalled, “Seeing news readers of the day, like Jana Wendt – I just saw her as this incredibly powerful woman and wanted to be her.”

With a laugh, she added, “I think she was probably my first crush.”

A Personal Connection To The Indigenous Voice to Parliament

When it comes to the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum, Jacobs explained her personal connection to the Voice.

“I’ve got a very close connection to the voice and the Uluru Statement from the Heart because my dad dedicated his entire life to having the sovereignty of First Nations people recognised and creating spaces to have First Nations voices heard.”

On March 23 Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the wording of the referendum question for the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Jacobs recalled, “To see the Prime Minister deliver that through tears, flanked by people who’ve given their entire lives to make sure that First Nations people’s voices can be heard. It was just an incredibly historic moment.”

Speaking about the Voice campaign ahead, she said, “I’m here for all of the conversations that need to happen to be able to get the Voice across the line.”

Jacobs continued, “Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander people have been spoken for throughout our history, and look where we are. The gaps are how are widening. We have a record number of indigenous people incarcerated. We have, what many are calling, another Stolen Generation of children being taken from their families and placed in State care. We have people dying well before the rest of the population. We have child mortality rates that are too high. We have suicide rates that are through the roof.

“There are 800,000 First Nations people in this country whose birthright it is to continue the longest-continuous culture on the planet.

“We should, at the very least be given a say over our own destiny and that’s all the Voice is doing. The Voice will be an advisory group, advising Members of Parliament to make decisions on what will impact positively the lives of First Nations people.”

Jacobs: Bring It

When asked about the potential ugliness of a ‘No’ campaign, Jacobs responded, “Bring it, because there is nothing that we haven’t lived through that will be as hard as being born Black in Australia.”

When it comes to issues facing the Queer community, specifically the anti-trans rallies, Jacobs believes, “We all have to stand together to protect each and every one of those letters that are in our acronym.”

She continued, “My advice is to keep yourself safe. We’re looking we’re looking at our community being attacked, and we’re taking on board you know, so just to be gentle with yourself. If you can’t be brave today, then don’t be brave today. But don’t let that be your every day.”

An ‘Epic’ Sydney WorldPride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narelda Jacobs (@narelda_jacobs)

As we all remember, during Sydney WorldPride 2023, Queer joy was in full supply. It was “epic” for Jacobs.

“I fell in love over WorldPride, actually. So, It was incredible,” she revealed.

“WorldPride is very special to me. I’m now in a monogamous, very loving relationship, and we fell in love over WorldPride.”

Giving further details, Jacob explained, “We’ve been friends for a couple of years. It didn’t just happen out of the blue.

“We had been talking on a level, but we hadn’t seen each other physically for a couple of months, until the 23rd of Feb. Our first physical date was at Klub Village.

“It was instant. It was an instant physical connection, that we just needed, to confirm what we already knew because we’d been speaking so much.

“So yeah – we fell in love over WorldPride and Kween Kong created our first date.”