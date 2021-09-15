—

Are you starting to feel like a princess trapped in a tower with only the same four cold stony walls to stare at? Okay, maybe it’s not quite that bad, but haven’t the last 18 months made you feel like you’re in a sitcom with the set and props never changing? So, with Spring upon us, now is the perfect time to think about rejuvenating your living space, and we’ve got some terrific tips to help you out.

Your first step is to make a plan. Do you just want to primp or will this be a total make-over? Think about this carefully before you go all Marie Kondo only to look back with regret at the beanie chair you tossed and remember that it did, in fact, spark joy.

It’s not all or nothing. You can work in the new with the old. It’s like replenishing your wardrobe – you keep the black scivvy because it goes with everything. It only takes a few well chosen accessories to go from drab to fab.

Ultimately, you want your space to reflect your personality, however, given the state of the world right now, your current personality may not be your best personality, so instead, let it reflect the personality you aspire to.

Next, set a budget. Then, set a limit to how far over that budget you are prepared to go (because you know you’re going to!) However, even if your budget is tighter than last year’s Mardi Gras costume, there are lots of simple, inexpensive tweaks that will give your abode a lift.

Small additions to highlight a room

Cushions. Cushions are like the punctuation to your interior design statement. There is an astonishing range of colours, sizes, patterns, and textures available. You can play with colour schemes and volume; get a plush, cosy feel by piling up lots of cushions, or a more formal look with a selection of deliberately placed cushions.

A throw is equally effective at making an instant impression. Toss one casually across your sofa or armchair and it can liven them up. Throws and cushions are great because you can have spares and swap them over when you want a new look. Plus, of course, they’re practical, especially when binge watching the latest Regency period drama series.

To transform a room without actually transforming it, you gotta get a rug. A well-chosen rug can add warmth to a room, literally and in terms of ambience. Rugs are great because they can go underneath furniture or sit fully exposed as a feature in a room. A good-quality rug is very forgiving too (unlike certain people) and they can handle a fair bit of wear and tear, and bear heavy furniture. Many can even be washed, or at least, steam-cleaned. The colours and patterns available for rugs are virtually limitless – from modern, bold designs to traditional Persian prints to vibrant colours or earth-tones.

Liven up the space

Now for those bland, stark walls: prints and hanging art. Not only is it very efficient for filling a blank wall space, but a nice artwork or print can add interest and dimension to a room. A busy image can help break up monotony, while a simple line-drawing or photo can create a sense of calm.

Nothing livens up a room like a lush green plant. Those among you who have a habit of turning lush green plants into papery brown ghosts, don’t fear, we have the answer: faux plants. Un-clutch those pearls at once! Artificial plants are much more convincing these days than, say, a certain politician’s hair plugs. They are made from durable, fade-resistant materials and come in any number of sizes, species, and colours. Match them with an attractive pot and they are perfect for shelves, small or large alcoves, entrance ways, or anywhere really.

Home office refresh

More than anything else, it’s likely been working and studying at home that has highlighted shortcomings in your domestic environment. Improvising with lap trays, kitchen bench, dining table, pool table – pretty much anything with a horizontal surface – is not ideal and can be disruptive to the household and spoil the general ambience of your home.

Depending on your particular need, there are plenty of work-arounds, from dual-purposing items of furniture through to setting up a committed workspace.

If you’re stuck for space or just need an occasional work desk, a console can be a very good solution. A console table is normally long and narrow and sits against a wall. It’s perfect if you only need room for a laptop computer or small writing area and can alternate as a stand for the antique (not) brass diver’s helmet you hastily bought at a garage sale.

For those who have room for a dedicated work/study area, there are loads more options available now than those rickety little white desks with a map of the world stuck on the table top… remember those? (Am I showing my age?)

Show the same consideration to your workspace as to the rest of the home, that is, think about how the pieces you choose fit in with the general decor. A desk obviously has to be functional but it can also be stylish and models available now range from sleek, minimalist designs through to timeless classic timber styles.

One thing you should not spare expense on is your office chair. Ergonomic experts all agree that the right chair can make the difference between focused productivity or chronic neck and back pain. Relationship experts all agree that the latter is bad for your “relationships”.

Sit, twirl, raise it up and lower it… yes, I’m talking about the chair! Make sure it will suit your purpose before you take it home (chair again!).

Hopefully this has helped get you inspired.

Happy home-making!

Domayne has everything you need to feather a stylish and cosy nest! Their experienced team know the ins and outs of redecorating and will be more than happy to take you through what’s available and how to work it to your needs.

While specialising in Furniture, Homewares and Bedding, some Domayne stores house Harvey Norman Technology and Electrical so you can pick up any appliances that need updating at the same time.

If you’re looking to renovate, the Domayne Alexandria flagship store (84 O’Riordian Street, Sydney) features a Harvey Norman Bathroom and Tiles showroom, offering the biggest names and trends in bathrooms today.

Want to shop from home? No problem! Domayne Online is open 24/7, offering Click and Collect services, delivery options plus phone orders through local stores.

So, if you’re feeling really inspired or just need a completely new look on life, you can go full tilt on the renovations!

www.domayne.com.au