Randwick and Coogee: Pride Guide Sydney 2024

Justin Cooper
February 4, 2024
Image: Coogee Rainbow, Coogee Beach. Image: Randwick City Council/Facebook

Randwick offers a unique and laidback experience away from Sydney’s bustling cityscape.

The lively city is filled with art, restaurants, and cafes, and along with its urbanised centre, Randwick goes hand-in-hand with the Coogee beachside.

Image: Randwick City Council/Facebook

Wake up to pastry delights and brewing coffee along Belmore Road. Enjoy a delicious breakfast at the Eggshellent Cafe. For those looking for a sugary hit, Le Rendez-Vous Patisserie will surely satisfy your sweet tooth.

Treat yourself to some retail therapy along Belmore Road at the Royal Randwick shopping centre. For unique designer pieces, the Trading in Style boutique provides a fabulous selection of second-hand goods. Then stop by the Bohäus Cafe on Coogee Bay Road for lunch and an excellent brew.

Image: Randwick City Council/Facebook

This beachside suburb is one of the most LGBTQI-friendly suburbs in Sydney and you will be greeted by the amazing Coogee Rainbow along the beach steps, which was recently repainted to represent the Progress Pride Flag.

Cool off at the spectacular Coogee Beach. The cove allows a more peaceful tide to roll in, making it perfect place for swimming. If you want to avoid the surf, check out the multiple rock pools around the area; north of the beach you’ll find the Giles Baths, and just off the sand south of Coogee you’ll find the Ross Jones Memorial Pool.

Dry off from your swim and settle down at the Coogee Pavilion on Dolphin Street. Whether you’re filling up on cocktails or treating yourself to dinner fresh off the grill, make sure to watch the night sky from their rooftop.

Image: Coogee Pavilion/Facebook

If you’re trekking from the Inner City, take the L2 light rail that will pick you up from Central, take you past the Racecourse and drop you off on Belmore Road, the heart of it all.

