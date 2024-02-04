See RAYN in Manly this Mardi Gras

Sydney’s only harbourside gallery, Manly Art Gallery & Museum, is super excited to welcome critically acclaimed artist RAYN, to Mardi Gras.

Established in 1930, MAG&M is the oldest metropolitan-based regional gallery in NSW and the heart of culture on the Northern Beaches, featuring contemporary exhibitions, workshops, collections, talks and events.

Join us in celebrating Mardi Gras 2024 with the soulful vocals and sublime acoustic sounds of RAYN within the vibrant ambience of our summer exhibition, Lost in Palm Springs on Friday, 23 February from 6pm.

RAYN is an intriguing Australian-born R&B sensation who crafts a sonic tapestry merging Jazz, R&B, and Pop, all infused with a profound appreciation for the 90s music and fashion scene.

She described her relationship to music to Star Observer, sharing “Music has the ability to capture the very essence of what it feels like to be human whilst also giving it endless meaning and purpose.

“Sharing stories through music is one of life’s truest gifts.”

Her musical journey began as a top contender on the X Factor competition in 2011, before making her debut at the 2019 FKA Festival in the Hunter Valley, alongside artists like The Rubens and Lime Cordiale.

RAYN launched a ground-breaking Kickstarter campaign, rallying her supporters to raise over $11,400 AUD (£6,000), which saw the release of her debut EP, ‘SEROTONIN’.

She has featured on Triple J Unearthed and BBC Introduction Radio (UK) and graced various stages supporting artists like Jessica Mauboy, Kate Ceberano, and Timomatic.

Ticket price includes a glass of chilled wine or fizz with delicious nibbles and a complimentary Palm Springsinspired cocktail at the Manly Pavilion afterwards.

You can get to know RAYN via her Instagram: @RAYNoriginal

Also showing at MAG&M as part of their Mardi Gras events is Daniel Mudie Cunningham: Proud Mary, a 4-channel video projection that documents Daniel Mudie Cunningham’s performances of this iconic song.

Keep up to date with the latest developments at this epicentre of creativity and culture by following Manly Art Gallery & Museum on Instagram: @magamnsw

MAG&M opening hours: 10am – 5pm Tuesday to Sunday. PRICING: $30 General $27 Friends of MAG&M

For more information and tickets, click here.