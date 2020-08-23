Growing up different isn’t easy and coming out can be one of the most challenging things someone who is of diverse sex, sexuality or gender will ever do. StartOut knows this and matches people with role models from the LGBTQI community to help build resilience and self-acceptance.
How to get in touch?
Head over to www.startout.org.au and sign up to be paired with a role model.
