Things To Do In Surry Hills: Pride Guide Sydney 2024

By Jhames Montemayor

Tucked into the shade of Sydney’s towering skyscrapers, Surry Hills has plenty for visitors to explore.

Start your day at the famous Bourke Street Bakery, where the friendly staff will greet you with scrumptious pastries. If you are looking to sit and savour the morning, stroll over to Bills on Crown Street for an Aussie-Asian fusion of brekkie classics.

Once you’ve fuelled up for the day, head over to the Brett Whitely Studio and view the sensual work of this award-winning artist. From vintage porn mags to hypersexual-themed work, Whitely’s work will definitely challenge your perceptions of art.

If the stage is more your calling, the Belvoir Street Theatre offers year-round great performances, with a thrilling showcase of international, local, and Indigenous storytelling.

As the day reaches its peak, make your way to Dolphin Hotel’s Bistro on Crown Street to enjoy delicious wood-fired pizzas and an espresso martini. A culinary hideaway with a boozy-centric ethos, The Winery will thrill you with its bohemian décor and superb wine selections.

Surry Hills used to be the rag trade capital of the state. Naturally, you’ll discover fabulous boutiques and thrift shops. Zoo Emporium, for example, has an eclectic variety of clothes and accessories, ranging from 30s vintage pieces to groovy 70s garments.

As night comes around, turn to Zahli on Elizabeth Street. This award-winning restaurant features modern homemade Lebanese dishes and traditional Middle Eastern libations.

For the quintessential Asian-fusion feast, Chin Chin provides a trendy and vibrant dining experience with an incredible barbeque and stir-fry.

Then spend your evening among the amazing bars and clubs the hill has in abundance. Dance the night away at Beresford’s or sing along with the locals at Goros’ famous karaoke.

From the eclectic arts scene to its rich variety of cuisines, Surry Hills is the neighbourhood that keeps on giving. No matter how long your stay here is, you are guaranteed fun times in Surry Hills.