Give It To Me Bi: What’s Next For Australia’s Bi+ Community?

2024 was a game-changer for the Bi+ community.

We’re seeing Gen Z emerge as the queerest generation ever. In some surveys, up to 1 in 4 Gen Z individuals identify as LGBTQ+, with roughly 70% of those identifying as bisexual. That’s massive.

Here in Australia, world-leading research into Bi+ mental health, sexual health, and relationships is driving progress in services, visibility, and building stronger communities. This year has been one of firsts, fuelling momentum for a group that’s often been ignored.

Myths are finally being debunked — like that old chestnut, “bi privilege”? New research shows the reality is far from it. In some areas, Bi+ people face deep inequities compared to other LGBTQ+ groups. Let’s not sugarcoat it—a Bi+ mental health crisis persists, with struggles often unaddressed.

Advances in sexual health and HIV prevention have largely skipped over us. Bi+ people face lower testing rates, more stigma, and less access to prevention resources.

We’re also learning more about how biphobia harms Bi+ people’s lives. Many of us remain closeted, with even fewer out at work. Why? Outdated misconceptions about bisexuality. It’s not about who we are, but how people think about us.

Exclusion doesn’t just come from broader society; many Bi+ individuals also feel unwelcome in LGBTQ+ spaces. Lack of connection affects both our mental and physical health.

Give It To Me Bi on how to make a difference

That’s why projects like Give It To Me Bi matter. We’re here to bridge gaps, build connections, and educate on Bi+ challenges.

But now, it’s your turn. What can you do with this knowledge? At work, in your community, or even in your own life. You could also participate in the BiSHH Bi+ Sexual Health and HIV Needs study at bishhstudy.com.

Knowledge is power: let’s harness it to improve the lives of the largest group in our rainbow family.

What an exciting time to be Bi+.