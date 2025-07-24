ACON 40: Community Health Pioneer Celebrates Four Decades of Care, Connection and LGBTQ+ Joy

ACON is turning 40 — and the beloved LGBTQIA+ health organisation is throwing a three-month celebration to mark the milestone, honour its legacy, and invite the LGBTQ+ community into the next chapter of its story.

Founded in August 1985 amid the devastation of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, ACON began as a grassroots volunteer response focused on compassion, care and dignity for those affected. Over the years, it has grown into Australia’s largest LGBTQ+ health organisation, supporting queer people across New South Wales in every aspect of their health and wellbeing — from HIV prevention and sexual health to cancer screening, ageing, mental health and social inclusion.

Now, four decades on, ACON’s anniversary is being celebrated with ACON 40, a packed calendar of events running from August to October, blending celebration, reflection and community-building.

“ACON’s story is the story of community,” said ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse. “Born out of crisis, driven by compassion and resilience, ACON has evolved over the past 40 years to become a whole-of-health organisation for LGBTQ+ people and people living with HIV in every aspect of their lives — from HIV prevention and support to mental health, cancer screening, ageing, inclusion and much more.”

“This anniversary is about honouring the work and courage of those who came before us, acknowledging the incredible progress we’ve made, and recommitting to our purpose: to create healthier lives for LGBTQ+ people and communities.”

The highlights of the ACON 40 anniversary festival

The anniversary festival will include more than 30 events — most of them free or low-cost — spanning performance, visual art, storytelling, digital projects and panel discussions. The impressive program is designed to foster connection and pride across generations, identities, and geographic areas.

“Whether you live in Sydney, Western Sydney or regional NSW, there is something to help you celebrate ACON 40,” adds Woodhouse.

Highlights include:

ACON 40 Community Launch at Sydney Town Hall (Friday 22 August), which brings together past and present volunteers, staff, partners, supporters and allies

ACON 40 Hub at The Wharf (Saturday 20 September), a one-day talk series at the Sydney Theatre Company’s Wharf 2 exploring queer history, trailblazers, theatre and community care

ACON 40 Ruby Gala Ball (Saturday 18 October at the Hyatt Regency Sydney), a formal celebration and fundraising event

The anniversary program will also feature storytelling projects, an interactive milestone timeline, and digital activations to spotlight ACON’s history and community impact.

ACON is working alongside LGBTQIA+ groups and major cultural institutions — including the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Theatre Company, Opera Australia and the Art Gallery of NSW — to co-create and present events across the festival.

ACON’s 40th is not only a moment to reflect on its legacy — it’s also an invitation to reconnect, celebrate our resilience, and shape the future of LGBTQ+ health and wellbeing, together.

For more information about ACON 40, you can visit acon40.org.au.