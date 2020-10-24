—

ACON has announced their newly developed COVID relief initiative for transgender and gender diverse people in New South Wales, called Trans COVID Care.

Since the beginning of social and physical restrictions throughout NSW as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic there have been many reports of the ways in which LGBTQI people are at risk.

TransHub, ACON’s digital information and resource platform, has previously published information about the way in which COVID-19 could affect trans people and their allies. Their website states that, “Trans people report high levels of discrimination and stigma in healthcare settings” and that “isolation and quarantine in wards or hospitals is complicated by transphobia from staff and other patients.”

The TransHub website also states that “LGBTQ+ people, including trans and gender diverse people, have higher rates of HIV and cancer, and may have a compromised immune system” and that “it’s important to understand the elevated risk for trans people.”

As a way of addressing the problems specifically faced by trans and gender diverse people during the COVID-19 pandemic, ACON has identified avenues for funding in order to develop Trans COVID Care. This is a short-term program for trans people in NSW who have been effected by the pandemic.

Applicants will be assessed and prioritised according to need. Anyone applying for Trans COVID Care will also be able to select the kind of assistance they are in need of. The options will include; Woolworths cards, Coles Gift Cards, Sock Drawer Heroes vouchers and prepaid debit cards.

ACON have stated that every trans person will receive some type of Trans COVID Care support, but that not all the support that is offered will be financial.

Applications can be made for this relief program by trans adults in NSW or their carers and service providers. Any parent with trans children may also apply for the program on their behalf.

Applications are now open for Trans COVID care and can be made through the phone by leaving a message for a call-back on 02 9206 2050 or via the web here.