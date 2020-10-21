—

Mental Health Month is currently being observed throughout October, with the importance of awareness around mental health being of even greater significance with the advent of COVID-19 and its impacts.

During October ACON is hosting a variety of activities to shine a light on LGBTQI mental health. This program will include community oriented activities including the launch of the Western Sydney Rainbow Connection Network, Sydney Women’s and Sexual Health Survey and Pride Counselling, an online forum for Trans Pride In A Pandemic and virtual events including a Collage Club, Rural and Remote Mental Health Symposium and an Art Therapy Workshop for LGBTQI Mental Health.

The program also includes the Mental Health Matters Rainbow Inclusion Award, Mental Health Month WayAhead Small Grants Scheme and the launch of Western Sydney LGBTQI Wellbeing and Inclusion Research Project.

These events and activities have been curated with the intention of bringing together LGBTQ people in a time when social interaction is not possible to the same extent as usual. The program also highlights research being done to further our knowledge about the experiences of LGBTQI people in regards to mental health.

For more information visit www.acon.org.au