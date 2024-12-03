Alex Consani Named 2024 Model of the Year

21 year old Alex Consani was named Model of the Year at the British Fashion Council’s 2024 Fashion Awards in London on Monday night, making history as the first out trans model to do so.

One of the biggest modelling awards in the world, Model of the Year recognises “the global impact of a model who over the last 12 months has dominated the industry” and has “an influence that transcends the catwalk,” including by “outstanding contribution to the industry, garnering numerous editorial and advertising campaigns throughout the year.”

“I can’t accept this award without thanking those who came before me, specifically the Black trans women who really fought for the space I’m in today,” she she said in her acceptance speech. “Dominique Jackson, Connie Fleming, Aaron Rose Phillips and countless more who fought for the space that allowed me to flourish today.”

She also thanked her parents for their support, and encouraged parents of other transgender youth to do the same for their children.

“Now, more than ever, it’s an important conversation that should be had about how to truly support and uplift one another within this industry, especially those who have been made to feel insignificant. Because change is more than possible—it’s needed.”

No stranger to breaking new ground

It’s not the first time Alex Consani has made history- at 12, she became the youngest trans model to ever sign with modelling agency IMG, and she was one of the first two trans models to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show earlier this year, alongside Valentina Sampaio.

She was also one of the “internet hot girls” in Charli XCX‘s 360 music video.

Consani has walked runways for Versace and Alexander McQueen, and worked with Burberry, Boss Roberto Cavalli and Coperni. She also became the face of Jean Paul Gaultier‘s collaboration with KNWLS, and modelled exclusively for Conner Ives‘ Spring/Summer 2024 collection.