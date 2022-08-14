—

American pop and R&B singer Teraj and his boyfriend, Barry Hoy, will be attending Pride events across the globe in a new travel series from Out Traveler and equalpridevideo, called Making It With Pride.

Teraj is the host of the Amazon Alexa podcast Gay Travel Today and his partner, Barry Hoy (also known as Asianmapleleaf on Instagram), is a travel writer.

The first season of Out Traveler will include stopovers in London, Miami, Toronto, St Maarten and Virginia Black Pride.

Music Career Paused By Pandemic

The R&B singer’s music career was interrupted by the pandemic, after he released his first album, Defy.

Defy is described by Teraj as an album that is “anchored in messages of empowerment to overcome obstacles, adversity, courageously chase your dreams, and live boldly in your authentic truth.”

“As a male living at the intersection of my Blackness and queerness, it was important to me to share those stories and show others out there that they aren’t alone and that they, too, can defy the odds,” Teraj said.

A Celebration of Local LGBTQ+ Communities

The couple were recently keynote speakers at the Proud Experiences conference, where they described their experiences of racism and homophobia that they’ve faced while on their travels.

The three-day conference connected travel advisors to the queer community through networking events and educational sessions. Another guest at the conference was Geena Rocero, a Filipino transgender model and advocate for transgender travel.

Teraj posted to Instagram, describing his experience in London as “nothing short of a chapter in a romance novel.”

“I was completely captivated by London and felt the spirit of love and Pride no matter where we went. Can’t wait to show y’all more from this experience so stay tuned!” Teraj added.

The pilot episode for Making It With Pride dropped on August 11 and focuses on the couple’s trip to Miami, where viewers will meet Teraj’s family who will dance on a Pride float with him, and attend the inaugural Legends Ball. New episodes are released each week.





