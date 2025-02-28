Gay Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Refugees In The Gulf Of Mexico

A gay cruise chartered by LGBTQIA+ travel company VACAYA became an unexpected lifeline for 11 Cuban refugees stranded in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas, hosting VACAYA’s guests, executed the rescue on Wednesday, February 26, after crew members identified a small, overloaded vessel in distress.

Gay Cruise ship to the rescue

It’s not every day that a cruise ship embarks on a rescue operation but this week the crew on the Brilliance of the Seas came across an unexpected scene.

The team aboard the LGBTQIA+ cruise ship spotted the small boat adrift in the water, clearly distressed and swiftly took action.

VACAYA’s chief executive, Randle Roper, shared details of the emotional experience on Facebook.

“In my 22 years in the industry, I’ve never had such an emotional day. I’m so happy we were able to bring them on board safely and provide medical care, dry clothes, food and, most importantly, water” he wrote.

“It’s sad that some people have to put themselves through such trauma in hopes of finding a better life.”

The 11 refugees, believed to have been adrift for one to two days, were observed bailing water from their sinking boat.

Recognising the dire situation, the Brilliance of the Seas‘ captain promptly initiated a rescue operation.

A pilot boat was dispatched, and the refugees were brought aboard the cruise ship, where they received immediate medical attention, food, and hydration.

Speaking to the Star Observer Roper provided further insights into the day’s events, detailing how the crew and passengers came together to assist.

“It was an incredibly emotional day for everyone involved. These 11 men from Cuba were simply looking for a better life. How horrible it must have been to go from an oppressive homeland to then drifting aimlessly at sea. I’m just glad the fates brought us all together in their moment of need” he said.

“With their small boat taking on water, it was only a matter of time before they would have been lost forever. The crew of Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas did an outstanding job with the rescue, and VACAYA guests rose to the occasion to provide warm dry clothes and other essentials to the refugees.”

The following day, the refugees disembarked in Cozumel, Mexico, where they sought asylum. Roper confirmed.

“Today, the refugees disembarked in Cozumel and claimed asylum in Mexico. All were in good condition—medically treated, well fed, rehydrated, and most definitely in better spirits. To go from certain death to being rescued is a wild ride. I’m happy VACAYA and Royal Caribbean were able to provide them with everything they needed for these next steps in their journey.”

However it wasn’t just the assistance of the crew, the guests on board stepped in to do everything they could to help.

“I can only imagine the fear that they must have been feeling to be out in the open gulf with no other vessels around. To see us, and of course, the minute they did, they started waving that white flag of distress to let the captain know. What was great is VACAYA’s guests came to the edge of the Brilliance of the Seas and were watching everything take place. Ultimately, they’re now donating money and clothes to help these 11 refugees.”

You can watch footage of the rescue posted online below.