Sydneysiders are being urged to take a staycation over Mardi Gras, with hotel bookings currently down 10% due to COVID-19 travel bans.

Tourism Accommodation Australia NSW CEO Michael Johnson said Mardi Gras was traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for Sydney CBD hotel providers, with the annual event generating about $30 million and attracting tens of thousands of people from around the world.

“Mardi Gras in the city is an experience not to be missed. Sydneysiders should not miss this perfect opportunity to feel like a tourist in your own city, view the parade then relax and stay the night in the CBD.”

Mr Johnson said TAA was working closely with the State and Federal Government on the travel ban issue.