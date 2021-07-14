—

Brooke Blurton who in May this year was announced as our 2021 ‘Bachelorette’, was last Thursday spied sharing a romantic moment with former co-star Jamie-Lee Dayz in Sydney, while filming for the upcoming season.

As a proud Noongar-Yamatji woman from Western Australia, Blurton will be the show’s first openly bisexual and Indigenous lead.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what they would think that looks like or if Australia would be ready for that”.

However, as some may remember, this is not Blurton’s first rodeo. Having appeared in the 2018 series of The Bachelor where she first me Jamie-Lee, who rocked up with the intention of coupling up with Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins.

The pair apparently struck it off behind the scenes, with whispers of the chemistry between the pair first surfacing after Romy Poulier, widely regarded as their season’s “villain”, told NW Magazine after her elimination, that it was common knowledge among the cast.

“I heard that some of the girls formed a really close friendship. I have heard there’s a vibe going on… You get close to everyone and it’s pretty intense,” she said at the time.

While the pair have so far remained tight lipped about their relationship, they were filmed sharing a kiss while walking the Rainbow Walk at the Prince Alfred Park in Strawberry Hills. The filming took place a day before Sydney’s soft lockdown was ‘enforced’.

We’re Just Friends

Despite rumours around the pair beginning to swirl in 2018, Jamie-Lee said in an interview published by Mama Mia, “It’s definitely not true. I have a lot of love for Brooke and she’s such a legend but we’re definitely just friends.”

Advertisement

Blurton also went on to tell OK! magazine: ‘We developed a really great friendship, but there’s definitely no sexual relationship there. I was there for Nick and that was my focus.’

Either way, this upcoming season of The Bachelorette is set to be one for the record books. Not only will it feature a same-sex date being played out on The Bachelorette, but for the first time will also feature both men and women vying for Blurton’s affection.