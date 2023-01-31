—

Before a fall is the second part of a common axiom warning of the dangers of too much pride; it is also the title of the eighth solo art exhibition by Guy James Whitworth. Highly regarded as an artist and writer in the LGBTQI community – and the broader arts community – Whitworth often imbues his work with messages and queries – invitations to let his artworks be the start of a conversation.

In “Before A Fall”, Whitworth both celebrates and interrogates the politics and environmental considerations of queerness and the modern world.

Embracing Environmental Awareness And Activism

“There are certainly so many positives to having a World Pride, but as the title of this exhibition suggests the show is about reminding us all not to lose track of what else is currently happening in the world. Experts now believe we’re in the midst of a sixth mass extinction, we can’t just party away scientific concerns about that! Along with banishing homophobia let’s also compassionately embrace environmental awareness and activism!”

Whitworth’s artistic style is bold and engaging. With pastel landscape backgrounds and a central, emphatic subject, it is reminiscent of Japanese woodblock. His more recent work ventures into neo-classical, abstract landscapes.

Before A Fall

February 15 – 28

M2 Gallery, 4/450 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills

m2gallery.com.au






