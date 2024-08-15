Who’s To Blame For The ‘Sad State’ Of Sydney’s Gaybourhood Oxford Street?

In the lead up to the September mayoral election, the ‘sad state’ of Sydney’s gay neighbourhood Oxford Street is once again in focus.

Independent Sydney mayoral candidate Yvonne Weldon has blamed Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore for the current state of Oxford Street.

“We were talking about the sad state of Oxford Street in the lead-up to the last election. As another election looms, nothing has changed,” Weldon told City Hub.

“The demise of Oxford Street has occurred on the Lord Mayor’s watch. The commitment to revitalise the strip and showcase its queer character and history have not been realised.”

Oxford & Foley Development Halted

Originally slated to be completed by 2023, in May, the Oxford & Foley development halted construction on its redevelopment along Oxford Street.

Meant to revitalise the beloved gay strip, the Oxford & Foley development consists of three blocks along Oxford Street’s north side between Oxford and Foley Street. It includes new retail and creative spaces, bars, and restaurants.

The Oxford & Foley development is currently covered by hoardings featuring the artwork of Queer Sydney artist Amy Blue.

The hoardings were installed to help beautify Oxford Street, in the lead-up to Sydney WorldPride 2023.

Placing the blame on Moore for the repeated delays, Weldon explained, “TOGA’s development is the centrepiece of the Oxford Street’s revitalisation. But after many delays, construction has now stalled.

“Along with the rollout of a new cycleway, Oxford Street is set to be a construction site for at least another couple of years.”

“In fact, the only work that has been completed in recent years is the installation of the City of Sydney’s wildly unpopular and pedestrian-impeding advertising screens,” Weldon added.

Oxford Street to be ‘a celebration of LGBTQIA+ culture and community’

In a statement to City Hub, Moore said that the City of Sydney is “entirely committed” to revitalising Oxford Street.

“We want the strip to be a celebration of LGBTQIA+ culture and community, a destination and workplace for culture and creatives, with more businesses and local services in the street’s heritage buildings,” she said.

“I share the community’s frustration about the delays to this development, however, good city building takes time. The new builder, TOGA Constructions, estimates most building works will be completed by mid-next year,” she continued.

“The stars are now aligning, as we have secured significant investment in the renewal of major properties, ushered in changes to planning controls to increase creative and cultural space, introduced an Australian-first LGBTQIA+ place strategy, and supported the establishment of Qtopia Sydney, Australia’s first community-led LGBTQIA+ museum to ensure the precinct retains its rainbow heart.”

The years of neglect of Oxford Street

For years, the area has been plagued by high vacancies and heavy vehicle traffic. In October 2021, the Oxford Street Creative and Cultural Precinct Plan was announced.

It allowed property developers to increase floor space and building height along Oxford Street if they dedicate at least 10% to cultural and creative purposes. In October 2022, in another move meant to protect Oxford Street’s LGBTQ identity, the Oxford Street LGBTIQA+ Social and Cultural Place Strategy was announced.

Under this Strategy, the City released a framework to recognise the importance of the street and area to the LGBTQI community.

The framework includes protections for LGBTQIA+ heritage items, highlighting LGBTQIA+ history and culture, more LGBTQIA+ artwork and rainbow crossings, protections for sex on premises venues, and incentives for LGBTQIA+ employment and inclusion as well as the much talked about Qtopia museum.

Sydney Local Council election on September 14

Weldon was first elected to City of Sydney Council in 2021, becoming the first Aboriginal councillor in the City of Sydney’s 180-year history.

Moore was first elected in 2004 and is the longest-serving and the first woman elected Lord Mayor in Sydney’s history. If reelected this will be Moore’s sixth term as Lord Mayor of Sydney.

The Sydney Local Council election will be held on September 14.

