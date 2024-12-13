Your Last Chance To See The Four Landmark 2024 Exhibitions At Qtopia Sydney

Beloved LGBTQIA+ cultural centre and queer history museum Qtopia Sydney are encouraging the community to preparing to bid farewell to their four 2024 landmark exhibitions, Becoming, Dykes on Bikes, The Original Activists and Sydney WorldPride 2023 – Gather, Dream, Amplify.

Qtopia will temporarily close its doors for the holiday break from 22 December — which means you have just 9 days left to see their incredible 2024 exhibits.

When they reopen in 2025, they will have an exciting slate of new exhibitions ‚ so Qtopia says they’re encouraging the community and allies to come in for their last chance to see the groundbreaking four exhibitions, and ‘reflect on the powerful stories of LGBTQIA+ resilience, creativity and history these leaving exhibitions have shared’.

“These exhibitions have been transformative experiences for our audiences, offering spaces to reflect on where we’ve come from, who we are and the resilience of our community,” said Qtopia Sydney’s Curatorial Director George Savoulis.

The four 2024 exhibitions that are leaving at Qtopia Sydney

Becoming

Since opening in February of this year, Becoming has been a cornerstone of Qtopia Sydney’s inaugural season. This critically acclaimed exhibition explored the evolution of gender expression throughout history, highlighting figures such as the trailblazing Peta Friend and offering an evocative blend of art, history and personal storytelling. Recognised as a nominee at the MGSNW IMAGinE Awards, Becoming celebrates identity beyond the binary.

Dykes on Bikes

Dykes on Bikes, curated by Dr. Liz Bradshaw, chronicled the history of one of Australia’s oldest LBGTQIA+ community groups. This heartfelt exhibition honoured the spearheading female-identified motorcycle club’s activism and community building, spanning from their patrols of Darlinghurst, Surry Hills and Newtown in the 1980s and 1990s, to their ongoing role as dynamic Queer activists today. Emily Saunders, president of Sydney Dykes on Bikes, described the exhibition as “incredibly meaningful” and a proud moment for the community.

The Original Activists

The Original Activists, curated by Steven Ross, celebrated First Nations LGBTQIA+ trailblazers. Developed in partnership with Boomalli Aboriginal Arts Cooperative and the Australian Queer Archives, the exhibition features portraits, artwork and activist posters, honouring figures such as Dennis Golding-Bowman and Uncle Jeffrey Samuel.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 – Gather, Dream, Amplify

Sydney WorldPride 2023 – Gather, Dream, Amplify, curated by Ben Graetz, reflected on the first WorldPride in the Southern Hemisphere and the largest LGBTQIA+ event ever staged in the region. Highlighting iconic moments such as the Harbour Bridge march, the Human Rights Conference and the celebration of First Nations voices.

2025 at Qtopia Sydney

In 2025, Qtoptia says audiences can expect ‘a bold and diverse program that continues to challenge, inspire and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community’.

“A sneak glimpse into Qtopia Sydney’s 2025 kickstart: a pop star’s allure, fine art, secrets from the closet, bold conversations and an everlasting night of celebration! 2025 will be a celebration of resilience, community and the unique stories that shape our collective LGBTQIA+ identity,” said Savoulis.

You can learn more about the exhibitions leaving, and the 2025 season of Qtopia Sydney, here.