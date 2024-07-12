Bianca Del Rio Is Officially Bringing Her ‘Dead Inside’ Tour To Australia

Bianca Del Rio has announced she is returning down under, bringing her highly anticipated ‘Dead Inside‘ tour to Australian audiences.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star began the Dead Inside tour in the US in February this year.

The larger-than-life queen with razor sharp wit is currently finishing up touring North America and Canada, then bringing the tour to the UK, Europe, South America – and now we can finally add Australia to that list.

Del Rio says the show covers pop culture, politics, political correctness, cancel culture and current events, and highlight what everyday life is like through the eyes of someone who’s ‘dead inside’ and finds humour in everything.

“I’m coming out of my crypt and hitting the road again to remind everyone that I’m still DEAD INSIDE!,” says Del Rio.

“If you enjoy irreverent humor, like sparkly costumes and are NOT easily offended… this is the show for you!”

Bianca Del Rio Tour Dates 2025

Dead Inside Down Under Tour Dates:

Tuesday 28 January – Fortitude Valley Music Hall, Brisbane

Wednesday 29 January – Fortitude Valley Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday 31 January – Comedy Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday 5 February – Astor Theatre, Perth

Saturday 8 February – State Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday 11 February – Llewellyn Theatre, Canberra

Thursday 13 February – Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

Saturday 15 February – Opera House, Wellington

Monday 17 February – James Hay Theatre, Christchurch

Bianca’s two most recent comedy tours were hugely successful: Unsanitized saw sold out audiences in 99 cities across 27 countries, and with It’s Jester Joke Del Rio made history as the first drag queen to headline – and sell out – Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall.

How do I buy tickets to the ‘Dead Inside’ tour?

Tickets to the Australian Bianca Del Rio Dead Inside tour will be on sale at 9am Friday 19 July (local time).

Head to at biancadownunder.com for more information.