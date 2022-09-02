—

Be it arriving international talent or getting to know your community better, here’s just some of the events you can check out in Sydney throughout the weekend.

Bianca Del Rio Returns To Sydney

Hot off of making history as the first drag queen to headline Wembley Stadium in 2019, Bianca del Rio is back on Australian shores with her style of rude, crude humour in Unsanitized, her first comedy tour of the post-lockdown era.

Hosted at the State Theatre over two days, the Drag Race season 6 winner is sure to offend and self-deprecate in a way only she knows how. While Premium and VIP tickets are sold out, great seats are still available for both days.

When: Friday 2nd September and Saturday 3rd September, 8-9:30pm

Where: State Theatre, 47-51 Market St, Sydney

Tickets: $110 for A Reserve

Last Weekend Of The Imperial’s Latest Drag’n’Dine Show

It’s your last chance to catch the latest show at The Imperial Erskineville’s Priscillas starring Sia Tequila, Jax Hyde and Ivy Leaguee – just to name some of the cast members.

Called ‘The Best Little Whore House in the Inner West’, it’s been hailed as one of the best drag shows to ever grace Erskineville. Pairing well with award-winning food and delicious drinks, you can catch the last of this show on the 2nd and 3rd of September.

When: Friday 2nd September and Saturday 3rd September, 6pm and 8:30pm

Where: The Imperial Erskineville, 35 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville

Tickets: $10 booking fee

Special Grease Sing-A-Long At The Hayden Orpheum

It’s no secret that the late, great Olivia Newton-John was an icon and great ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, and Cremorne’s gorgeous Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace is hosting a special Sing-A-Long screening of her breakout film Grease to commemorate her.

With a portion of proceeds going towards the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, it’s a great excuse to watch and sing with the film whether it’s your first or fiftieth time.

When: Friday September 2nd

Where: Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace, 380 Military Rd, Cremorne

Tickets: $20 adult & concession

Gaming Night At Universal Sydney

Sydney Gaymers is a group dedicated to creating safe spaces that ensure LGBTQIA+ and neurodiverse people are welcome as the gaming sphere continues to develop.

Every Monday they host Glitch at Universal Sydney, a night of board, tabletop and video games, as well as $1 wings and $5 drinks til 7pm. Whether you want to compete, co-operate or connect with like-minded folks over shared hobbies, this series of weekly events is a great way to meet some of your fellow gaymers.

When: Every Monday (excluding public holidays), at 6:30pm

Where: Universal Sydney, 85-91 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

Tickets: Free entry, Facebook event here

Youth Art Workshop At MCA

The Museum of Contemporary Art’s youth-focused committee GENEXT is running its first workshop as a part of the GENEXT x PRIDE program.

Designed for 12-18 year olds, the workshop will be helmed by Zoe Wong, a queer Australian artist with Chinese heritage. Each attendant is tasked with making a prop/costume that represents their unique self, a photo of which will be sent to the artist at the end of the session. It’s free to attend, but bookings are essential.

When: Saturday September 3rd

Where: National Centre for Creative Learning, Museum of Contemporary Arts, 140 George St, The Rocks

Tickets: Free to book.

Like us to feature your event on this page? Write to us at [email protected]





