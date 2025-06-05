Big Brother’s Farmer Dave Handed AVO After Assault Conviction

Former Big Brother star Farmer Dave has been convicted of assaulting a man staying on his farm, and has consequently had an AVO taken out against him.

David Graham, better known as Farmer Dave, rose to fame when he memorably came out on season six of Big Brother in 2002, garnering support from both his housemates and the Australian public.

Last week, the 45-year-old was sentenced to a nine-month conditional release on Friday over an incident on January 27, narrowly avoiding jail time. He will be unable to commit any offences during the time, and must attend court if called to.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Graham said he met the victim through his charity work, and allowed him to stay at his Hawkesbury farm as he had nowhere to live.

Graham said the man hosted “drinking parties” and “consumed drugs” at his house, while Graham was in Queensland visiting his terminally ill mother.

He also alleges the victim hadn’t fed his animals while he was away, and one of his dogs was in an almost skeletal condition.

The statement of facts tendered in court reportedly made no mention of alcohol, the deteriorating health of Graham’s mother, or the condition of the dogs.

“I counselled him that he must find alternative accommodation,” he told the publication, explaining he told the man to leave his property once he returned from interstate.

However, court documents allege Graham asked the victim to change the property’s security cameras and, believing he had not done so, began “yelling abuse at him”.

As the argument built, the victim ran to his car at about 4:30pm and attempted to leave the property.

“On doing this the accused followed him to the vehicle,” the statement of facts said.

“The accused grabbed the car door handle attempting to open it and hit the car window.

“This caused the victim to become scared for his welfare, fearing he was going to be assaulted and drove off from the location.”

At 8:30pm, the victim returned with a friend to collect his belongings.

Graham says he awoke in the night to find the pair.

“I was shocked and as I’m in recovery from PTSD after five years working in a high stress work environment,” he said.

“I pushed with two open palms (the victim) from my house out past the truck to get them away from my door.

“At the time I had no way of knowing how many men were in the dark … both men were well over six foot, I was alone on my rural property and needed to assert myself and I did so.

“I accept that pushing a human is assault, I plead guilty to doing that.”

As per the Daily Mail, it’s alleged the victim recorded Graham using homophobic slurs toward them shortly before they left the property, calling him and his friend “f*cking c*nts” and “f*cking f*ggots”.

The police arrested the Graham the following morning.

Other charges dropped, Graham to appeal conviction

Three others charges — intentionally choke person without consent, stalk/intimidate intending fear physical harm, and destroy or damage property worth less than or equal to $2000 —were also made but withdrawn, with Graham claiming they were “false allegations”.

Graham has had an Apprehended Violence Order lodged against him, set to expire in May 2027.

He has said she will appeal his conviction, hoping to have the severity lessened.

Graham speaks out on assault conviction

“As a man recovering from severe depression and PTSD, I acted on impulses with the threat as presented to me in the night by men with a truck backed up to my house on a rural property,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I know now ‘no good deed goes unpunished’ and will no longer give assistance to the homeless.

“I made a mistake by giving (the victim) another chance while I was away from my farm and not in a well mindset due to my personal issues and my mother’s diagnosis.

“This is the universe telling me I must learn to set clear boundaries and not take on other people’s problems and focus on my own recovery.”

Star Observer contacted Graham for comment, which was declined.