Big Brother’s Farmer Dave Gets Charity Makeover

Big Brother star David Graham, affectionately known as ‘Farmer Dave’ has undergone a massive transformation for charity.

The television star, who is well known for his lucious locks, had it all cut off to donate to kids in need.

And the transformation is a serious throwback to his younger days as a model.

Farmer Dave donates to kids with cancer

In 2006 Farmer Dave became a household name after famously coming out to his housemates on season six of Big Brother Australia.

He returned to our screens again in 2022 where he competed in an All Star season of the program, with audiences falling in love with him all over again.

Since his time on the show the television star has continued to make a name for himself.

As well as several other television appearances the affable farmer has dedicated much of his time to working with young people in need through his charity organisation Rufftrack.

Now he is giving back again, this time quite literally.

Fundraising with Farmer Dave

Whether he’s too busy for a haircut or just enjoys his flowing locks, it seems many a year has passed since Farmer Dave last cut his hair.

Flowing far down his body his mane of blonde hair has become part of his trademark look in recent years, however this year Dave made the decision to cut off his chair for charity, including his beard.

In a Facebook live video this week, in conjunction with the Kids With Cancer Foundation it was all lopped off, revealing a remarkable new look reminiscent of his days of modelling prior to Big Brother.

As well as fundraising for the organisation Dave also wanted to make sure the hair was put to good use.

The newly donated hair will go towards creating a wig for children in need, all part of the Kids with Cancer Foundations’ Wigs 4 Kids program.

In addition to donating the hair Farmer Dave also set himself a fundraising goal of $13,000, enough money for five wigs for five kids.

“My locks will be donated to make a wig for a young person undergoing treatment” he said on his fundraising page.

“Your donations will go to the cause of the Gold Ribbon Ball, raising awareness for Childhood Cancer, and raise funds for Kids with Cancer Foundation to continue with their financial support of families that have a child suffering cancer.”

“Having long hair has been my protective armour, emotionally mentally and physically,” he told The Star Observer.

“I hope that the little kids whose wigs are made from my hair, and the funds we raise to make more, get that same sense of self affirmation and ability to keep getting up each day, slip on their protective amour in their fight for life.”

Dave’s followers have flocked to help support his big change, at the time of publication $7801 has been raised, with donations still open online.