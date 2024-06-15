Kath and Kim ‘Uge Party Etc. Etc.

Tamuz Ellazam
June 16, 2024
Image: Kath and Kim. Image: KathandKim / Instagram

It’s a hornbag hoedown and a posh party all in one, Kath and Kim fans!

The iconic Brenda Bressed and Della Katessen bringing you Kath and Kim Trivia and Bingooour from the posh and passionate Prue & Trude!

Enjoy a night of “fun, pash rash and BBQ shapes”. Bring your most fabulous foxxy fashions, your most competitive bingo-winning spirit and an appetite for a “nice meal and a cardonnay”.

When: June 19, 2024, doors open at 5, show starts at 7
Where: Hightail Bar, 727 Collins Street, Docklands
Tickets: $16.99 or $85.47 for a table of 6
Accessibility: Hightail Bar is wheelchair accessible via the entrance on Collins Street, next to the Commonwealth Bank and also has wheelchair accessible bathrooms.

