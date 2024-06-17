Rugby League Threatens Ban For Player With Homophobic Slur Tattoo

A Cronulla junior Rugby League player has received threats of a ban from the league over a visible offensive and homophobic slur tattoo on his legs.

Content warning: This story contains homophobic slurs.

The junior rugby league issued an official warning and have threatened to ban him from playing after a social media storm erupted over the homophobic tattoo.

The player was reportedly been told to cover up the leg tattoos, or be banned from playing in future New South Wales Rugby League sanctioned competitions.

The player has not been named by the league.

The tattoos on his thighs contain a homophobic slur, reading ‘eat sh*t f****t’ on one leg and ‘snort lines and f**k’ on the other.

Rugby league is the gift that keeps on giving 😂 pic.twitter.com/pElXZQITwy — Eden Richards (@Eden_Richards) June 16, 2024

Fox Sports reports that the player has been told ‘cover them up with tape or you will not play’.

Homophobic tattoo becomes social media nightmare for league

The player’s tattoos became the centre of a social media storm for the league last week.

An image of the player from the Luke Lewis Cup in the Shire was inadvertently posted to the league’s social media, with officials reportedly not realising what the tattoos said before posting the image.

Once commenters pointed out the tattoos, the post was quickly taken down.

The story was reported by The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield, who reported the news on Saturday night.

Cronulla juniors general manager Chris Bannerman did report the matter to the NSWRL.

Statement from New South Wales Rugby League

“We have a zero-tolerance to any form of bullying, harassment or vilification towards people with diverse sexualities and genders,” said a spokesperson in a statement from the New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL).

“Cronulla JRL has issued the player an official warning and asked him to cover the offending tattoos if he wishes to continue to play in any sanctioned NSWRL competition.

“The NSWRL and Cronulla JRL are committed to providing a safe, fun and inclusive environment for all people, including those of diverse sexualities and genders.

“Being an inclusive sport not only reflects our core values, it also reflects the diversity of our local communities.”

A 2019 Monash University study of 323 teenage rugby players found that those who used terms like “f*g” and “p**f” considered their comments “normal” and using these slurs were an attempted to be accepted, because the usage is so common.