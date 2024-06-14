Gender Blender, A Trans & Gender-Diverse Improv Comedy Night

Are you ready for a nutritious, hilarity-dense improv comedy smoothie that’ll keep you regular(ly laughing)?

Look no further than Melbourne’s premiere improvisation school’s monthly Gender Blender, featuring a selection of Melbourne’s best trans and gender-diverse improvisers, some guest appearances and a “healthy cynicism of the cis-tem”.

Take some time out to enjoy long-form improv comedy and appreciate the talents of some of our sharpest up-and-coming comedy minds. Audiences of supportive loved ones and allies are also thoroughly welcomed!