SGLC: Back to the ‘80s – REVIEW

Arts & Entertainment Sound What's on
Rita Bratovich
June 14, 2024
SGLC: Back to the ‘80s – REVIEW
Image: Credit: Nadine Lee

This post also appeared on CityHub.

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir (SGLC) pulled out all the stops — as well as a heap of hair product, face paint, lycra and fluro — for their awesome tribute to one of music’s most ostentatious musical decades, the 1980s.

Led by an exuberant Adam Majsay in a shiny tracksuit and pink terry headband, the 100-strong choir looked like a Countdown re-run, dressed as they were to resemble some of the most iconic pop-stars of that distinctive decade.

“Walk Like an Egyptian” SGLC- Back to the ’80s at Seymour Centre, June 8. Credit: Nadine Lee
“What a Feeling!” SGLC- Back to the ’80s at Seymour Centre, June 8. Credit: Rita Bratovich

The singers brimmed with enthusiasm and a kind of cheeky excitement that suggested they had some surprises in store. And boy, did they! The song list featured everything from camp to super-camp, as well as some straight up rock and even an Aussie classic.

A five-piece backing band helped fill out the beats and two very animated Auslan signers almost stole the show. But it was hard to pull your eyes away from the choir for too long; the arrangements were fun and clever and songs were often accompanied by interpretive performances. Plus, it was a bit of a mental game, scanning the crowd on stage, trying to identify which ‘80s personality each member was depicting.

“Another One Bites The Dust” Auslan style. SGLC- Back to the ’80s at Seymour Centre, June 8. Credit: Rita Bratovich
“What a Feeling” for this Auslan interpreter. SGLC- Back to the ’80s at Seymour Centre, June 8. Credit: Rita Bratovich

Among the highlights was a rendition of “Rock Me, Amadeus” with a soloist singing in German; another soloist in a black leotard singing “What a Feeling” and imitating some of the famous dance moves from the film clip; the grand entrance for “I’m Coming Out”; zig-zag arm choreography of “Walk Like an Egyptian”; and the choirs beautiful, signature a cappella version of “True Colours.”

“Rock Me, Amadeus!” SGLC- Back to the ’80s at Seymour Centre, June 8. Credit: Nadine Lee

The SGLC never disappoints. They are creative, joyful, talented and clearly love what they do, and that love is shared with the audience who return it in spades.

www.sglc.org

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Gender Blender, A Trans & Gender-Diverse Improv Comedy Night
June 14, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Gender Blender, A Trans & Gender-Diverse Improv Comedy Night
Melbourne Stage What's on
Got Some LGBT History To Share? The Australian Queer Archives Wanna Hear It
June 14, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Got Some LGBT History To Share? The Australian Queer Archives Wanna Hear It
Arts & Entertainment Community News Community Spotlight National News News Scene Victorian News
No Love Songs For Lady Basses — REVIEW
June 14, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

No Love Songs For Lady Basses — REVIEW
Arts & Entertainment Review Stage Sydney What's on
People Are Completely Baffled Over The Name of Darren Criss’ Newborn Son
June 14, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

People Are Completely Baffled Over The Name of Darren Criss’ Newborn Son
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity News
Trans Day of Rest
June 14, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Trans Day of Rest
Melbourne Scene What's on
Trixie Mattel Taking A Hiatus From Drag
June 13, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Trixie Mattel Taking A Hiatus From Drag
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Drag News