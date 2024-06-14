SGLC: Back to the ‘80s – REVIEW

This post also appeared on CityHub.

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir (SGLC) pulled out all the stops — as well as a heap of hair product, face paint, lycra and fluro — for their awesome tribute to one of music’s most ostentatious musical decades, the 1980s.

Led by an exuberant Adam Majsay in a shiny tracksuit and pink terry headband, the 100-strong choir looked like a Countdown re-run, dressed as they were to resemble some of the most iconic pop-stars of that distinctive decade.

The singers brimmed with enthusiasm and a kind of cheeky excitement that suggested they had some surprises in store. And boy, did they! The song list featured everything from camp to super-camp, as well as some straight up rock and even an Aussie classic.

A five-piece backing band helped fill out the beats and two very animated Auslan signers almost stole the show. But it was hard to pull your eyes away from the choir for too long; the arrangements were fun and clever and songs were often accompanied by interpretive performances. Plus, it was a bit of a mental game, scanning the crowd on stage, trying to identify which ‘80s personality each member was depicting.

Among the highlights was a rendition of “Rock Me, Amadeus” with a soloist singing in German; another soloist in a black leotard singing “What a Feeling” and imitating some of the famous dance moves from the film clip; the grand entrance for “I’m Coming Out”; zig-zag arm choreography of “Walk Like an Egyptian”; and the choirs beautiful, signature a cappella version of “True Colours.”

The SGLC never disappoints. They are creative, joyful, talented and clearly love what they do, and that love is shared with the audience who return it in spades.