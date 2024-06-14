It may have started as a just a joke, but Trans Day of Rest (June 22) is an absolutely genuine opportunity for balance, restoration and community for the transgender community.

As opposed to Transgender Day of Visibility – where our community fights for awareness and visibility of trans issues – or Trans Day of Remembrance –where we grieve and commemorate the members of the community we have lost – Trans Day of Rest is instead all about taking time for oneself and taking a well-deserved break.

Trans people, as well as their loved ones and carers/support people are invited to join in a range of extremely low-key activities, installations, activations and workshops in the “complete absence of demands”.

If you’re not able to attend but would still like to contribute, you can donate at the ticket booking page, and if you’d like to volunteer, contact the organisers HERE, or email [email protected] to offer your artistic or other facilitator skills.

When: June 22, 2024, 10am–8pm (in three sessions: Dawn, Day and Dusk. Dusk is 18= only)

Where: Brunswick, exact location TBC.

Tickets: Free, but booking is required to ensure Covid-safe density.

Accessibility: This event has been designed with accessibility in mind, and as such is mask mandatory (N95 or similar) and proof of a negative rapid test taken on the day is required for entry. Masks and tests will be available but please let the organisers know in advance if you require tests as stock is limited. The event will be held at the ground floor of a studio space, accessible via a ramp over the four steps to entry. There is a gender-neutral, wheelchair-accessible bathroom with grab rails.

For more information head to the event page.