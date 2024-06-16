Massive Turnout To Farewell Trixie Laumonte in Brisbane

This weekend the Brisbane community gathered to farewell the legendary drag star Trixie Laumonte at a public memorial.

The crowd gathered to officially celebrate the life of the Brisbane and Sydney legend who passed away earlier this year.

And the turnout was nothing short of fantastic with friends and fans travelling far and wide to say their farewell.

Farewell Trixie Laumonte

Given her decades spent performing in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley it was fitting that her final farewell took place so close to home.

Friends, family and fans gathered from far and wide to farewell Trixie at The Brunswick Hotel in Fortitude Valley on Sunday the 16th of June.

Crowds packed the venue and of course, put on one last show for Trixie in a fitting tribute to the drag legend.

Performers included other Fortitude Valley legends Malika Lam, Kelly Roberts and Sasha Trajik Mole as well as other local drag stars.

Roberts delivered a powerhouse performance of Melissa Ethridge’s Like The Way I Do in honour of her friend.

“Was a great turnout… and saw so many faces I haven’t in such a long time..” wrote one friend who attended.

“Bloody fabulous. An amazing sent off for a true legend” wrote another online.

While some travelled from as far as Canberra to farewell Trixie others who could not make it shared photos and memories of the drag legend online.

Remembering Trixie

Trixie Laumonte had long been a stalwart of the Brisbane Drag community before her passing earlier this year.

Having made her mark in Sydney with the original Les Girls in the 70’s & 80’s, Trixie earned her reputation as the Queen of Oxford St.

After securing her status as a local star in Sydney Trixie made the move to northern Queensland before eventually settling in Brisbane.

From here Trixie forged her path in Fortitude Valley for decades as an iconic local performer, most known for her residency at The Beat Megaclub.

There are few who ventured to the Valley and its queer venues who hadn’t encountered her talent and razor sharp wit over the years.

Sadly after retiring Trixie’s health declined in recent years, she passed away on March 16, 2024 and was buried in a private funeral shortly afterwards.