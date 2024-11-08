Billie Eilish & Sabrina Carpenter Send Support to Fans Feeling Unsafe After Trump Victory

Maja Janc
November 8, 2024
Image: Images: sabrinacarpenter & billieeilish / Instagram

Many celebrities and public figures have taken to social media in the few days to express discontent with the results of the US Presidential race. Among them were pop singers Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish — and both have sent messages of love and support to fans who are feeling sad or unsafe since the confirmation that Donald Trump will be President. 

Billie Eilish, who recently came out as queer and has been a long-time advocate for social and feminist issues, got choked up at the November 6 Nashville concert on her current Hit Me Hard & Soft tour.

In a video shared to TikTok, Eilish says “I couldn’t fathom doing a show on this day,” during an emotional speech before she performed her song Your Power from her 2022 album, Happier Than Ever. The song talks about the abuse and imbalance of power in the world that so many people have experienced, including Eilish herself. 

‘Someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the President’ says Billie Eilish

In the emotional speech, Eilish tells the crowd that they were “safe” in the room and “protected” with her. 

@aidan.fecarotta my girl for life, we LOVE you #billieeilish #hmhas #hmhasnashville #concert #fyp #foryou #presidentialelection ♬ original sound – aidan

“You know, I’ve dealt with some stuff myself, and I’ve been taken advantage of, and I’ve been… you know. My boundaries were crossed, to say it politely. And now a person who is a, let’s say convicted predator, let’s say that. God my heart is beating fast. Someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the President of the United States of America,” she said. “This song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you.”

“How dare you? And how could you? Will you only feel bad when they find out? If you could take it all back, would you? Try not to abuse your power,” she sang. 

“So, this song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you,” Eilish concluded.

She then went on to perform her song TV off her 2022 EP Guitar Songs. During the track, she got visibly emotional after singing the lyric “the internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial while they’re overturning Roe v. Wade”.

Sabrina Carpenter shares message of love and peace to women

Sabrina Carpenter, who is currently on her Short n’ Sweet tour, also sent a message of love and support to women fans at the concert last night in Seattle.

“I hope we can be a moment of peace for you and a moment of safety,” she said to the crowd. 

“I feel so sorry for our country and all the women here, I love you so, so, so much,” Carpenter said. “And I really hope that the rest of the night you can enjoy yourselves because you absolutely deserve it.”

