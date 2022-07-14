—

Brazilian actor Johnny Massaro recently came out as gay at the premiere of his new film, The First Fallen.

The film is about the first year of the AIDS Crisis in Brazil and focuses on the first people to contract HIV in a coastal town. Massaro plays a young biology student named Suzano.

Massaro, 30, told Brazil’s POPline that one of the reasons for the announcement was “I couldn’t talk about this film if I couldn’t speak publicly about my sexuality.”

“It was necessary for me to have patience because, unfortunately, we live in a world that is still very prejudiced.”

Dating The Love Of My Life

In a post to Instagram, Accioly wrote, “It’s been 8 months now that I’ve been dating the love of my life [who I met in 97, at my grandparents’ house, on my cousin’s birthday.]”

In another post Massaro quoted song lyrics which translate to, “I really like to see you, little lion, walking under the sun, I really like you, little lion…”

Massaro has been acting since 2005.