In what would have to go down in history as one of the best examples of a neighbour from hell, a Brazilian man was verbally and then physically attacked by his neighbours after he and his husband were talking to a friend at the front door of their apartment one evening at the end of August.

Lorran Oliveira, a 21-year-old photographer who recently moved into a new neighbourhood in Bahia, a state in Brazil, described the attack and subsequent treatment of police in a Facebook post after the incident on Sunday, August 30.

‘“As everyone here knows I’m gay and unfortunately we live in an extremely prejudiced society…. I recently moved to a new address and as always happens, I’ve always been a laughing stock”

Oliveira then attempted to diffuse the situation which is when the neighbour physically assaulted the photographer with the help of her brother-in- law, who held him down while she used a broomstick as a weapon.

The attack left deep scratches on his face and marks on his chest but these shocking events were the least of the evenings misadventures!

His concerned friend contacted the police and even after they turned up, the attacks from the neighbour continued unfettered by the police officers and in fact, the victim of the attack was thrown into the back of the police van amid the protests of his husband and friend, to whom it appeared Oliveira was being arrested.

Even though LGBTQI rights in Brazil are considered to be among some of the most advanced in Latin America, and possibly the world, the country faces some challenges when it comes to the social conditions of its LGBTQI population, especially since the election of President Jair Bolsonaro in January 2019. Bosanaro, self described “proud homophobe” who when interviewed by Playboy Magazine in 2011 said, “I would be incapable of loving a gay son. I prefer that he die in an accident than appear with a moustachioed man.”