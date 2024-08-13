Brisbane Is Officially Hosting The 2026 Bingham & Amanda Mark Cup

It’s official: the Brisbane Hustlers Rugby Union Football Club won the bid, which means Brisbane will be the host city for the 2026 Bingham and Amanda Mark Cup! 🎉🎉🎉

This prestigious global event, which celebrates gay and LGBTQI+ inclusive rugby, will happen in late August of 2026.

2026 Bingham & Amanda Mark Cup in Brisbane will be “unforgettable”

Steve Bevan, President of the Brisbane Hustlers said the 2026 event will be “unforgettable”.

“We can’t wait to showcase out world-class rugby fields to participants from around the

globe,” said Bevan.

“Beyond the game, Brisbane’s vibrant nightlight promises to be an unforgettable

experience.”

Maddison Dennison, Chair of International Gay Rugby (IGR) confirmed that the Brisbane Hustlers won the bid to host the Bingham Cup in a statement sent to Star Observer this afternoon.

“I’d like to personally congratulate, and thank, the Brisbane Hustlers for sticking with their Bingham dreams all these years,” said Dennison.

“The spirit of the rugby community is grounded in a few key virtues, but I’ve always found our resilience truly sets us apart. Whether that’s showing up to a club as your true self, getting off the pitch after a hard tackle, or pulling yourself out from the bottom of a ruck.

“I can’t wait to see everyone in Australia in 2026.”

Jason Garrick, who was the Project Lead for the official bid for Brisbane to host the 2026 Bingham and Amanda Mark Cup, said this is a “once-in-a-lifetime” event.

“For many players, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” explains Garrick. “Not only will they compete at their

best, they will also grow as individuals.”

“I’m excited to see what our host club, the Brisbane Hustlers, will showcase and can’t wait to

see our member clubs down under!” said Quinton Leduc, the Vice Chair of IGR.

Watch this space for more details about the 2026 Bingham and Amanda Mark Cup, and follow the Brisbane Hustlers on Instagram for updates.