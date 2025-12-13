Brisbane Hustlers Mourn The Loss Of Founding Team Member

The Brisbane LGBTQIA+ community are mourning the loss of Brett Barakat, a member of The Brisbane Hustlers.

Taking to social media the team announced the passing of Barakat, honouring his contribution to the team.

The Brisbane Hustlers mourn Brett Barakat

In 2012, after several years hiatus, the Brisbane Hustlers reformed with a new and reinvigorated LGBTQIA+ rugby team.

Among the many new members committed to rebuilding the club to greatness was Gold Coast local Brett Barakat.

As well as being an avid player and community member, Brett also served on the committee assisting them with their future goals as they planned to re-enter the Purchas and Bingham cup.

Prior to living on the Gold Coast Brett also spent time living in Sydney where he was part of the Sydney Outfielders and put together the first Arab float in Mardi Gras

Brett would go on to become a vital and memorable part of the Brisbane community for many years, with the team honouring his memory labelling him “proudly Hustler through and through.”

“With deep sadness, we farewell our mate and teammate Brett Barakat, a committee member and key contributor to the group who rebuilt the Hustlers in 2012” they wrote online.

“From day one, Brett was often the first face people met. He greeted new players at training, checked in on them, and made sure everyone felt included and welcome. He served selflessly on the committee for years, championing inclusion in a way that helped shape the club we are today.”

They proudly recognised Brett for his achievements including his help with awards nights, boot camps, rugby tours and managing the team at the Bingham Cup in Sydney in 2014.

“He did all this while driving from the Gold Coast multiple times a week to attend trainings, games and committee meetings. He was kind, funny, and endlessly giving; many will remember his legendary Freddie Mercury impression at our first awards dinner. He had beautiful manners and was so thoughtful of others.”

“Brett was much loved by players and supporters alike for his infectious generosity, selflessness and kindness. He made people feel like they belonged. He showed he cared by showing up and contributing. That is the truest measure of a clubman.”