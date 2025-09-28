Brisbane Hustlers Receive A Huge Donation From Balls Out Bingo

The Brisbane Hustlers have received another huge donation from the local team at Balls Out Bingo in Brisbane this week.

Fresh off their Purchas Cup win the team were gifted their donation on the weekend as part of ongoing support for the local inclusive rugby team.

The donation comes as the team prepare to host the biggest inclusive rugby tournament in the world.

Brisbane Hustlers prepare for Bingham

The Brisbane Hustlers Rugby Union Football Club have become an institution in the the Brisbane LGBTQIA+ community.

Since reforming in 2012 the inclusive rugby club has grown in size as they celebrate their sport in a supportive and inclusive environment that welcomes all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their friends and allies.

They have even recently expanded to include a women’s team as part of the organisation.

Having toured around the world now the team represents Brisbane in the international Bingham cup and even recently took home the local Purchas cup when they competed in New Zealand.

The team at Balls OUT Bingo have been long time supporters of the club, they enjoyed a wild night on September 21 as they celebrated the Brisbane Hustlers‘ Purchas Cup win, presenting them with a $2200 donation.

Jan, the owner of Balls OUT Bingo and local Brisbane legend herself said “We’re proud to support the Hustlers, Brisbane’s only gay and inclusive Rugby Club, by donating $5 from every ticket sold at our monthly events at The Wickham Hotel.”

“I want to thank everyone who comes along to support this event, and also a huge thanks to our Queens, Candy Surprise and HOvanna Crown, for making these nights so much fun.”

This continues the longstanding support by Balls OUT Bingo who host their regular events at a number of venues around Brisbane, including The Wickham on the 3rd Sunday of every month.

The funds will go a long way to support the team who will be hosting the Bingham Cup in Brisbane in 2026 as the host nation of the highly coveted cup.

Steve Bevan, President of the Brisbane Hustlers said the 2026 event will be “unforgettable”.

“We can’t wait to showcase out world-class rugby fields to participants from around the globe,” said Bevan.

“Beyond the game, Brisbane’s vibrant nightlight promises to be an unforgettable experience.”