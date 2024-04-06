Australian Christian Lobby Outcry Over Bingo Ball Boy

The Australian Christian Lobby have lashed out at a Brisbane Balls Out Bingo event calling for it to be stopped, asking for a public apology and even reporting it to the police.

Wendy Francis is behind the outrage calling it a “diabolical exploitation of young boys.”

A claim made purely on one line of marketing for the event.

Australian Christian Lobby claims bingo event is “diabolical”

Wendy Francis of the Australian Christian Lobby has today released a statement calling for the cancellation of a Balls Out Bingo event in Brisbane.

The event to be held at the Wantama Golf Club on May 29 is a bingo event for adults held at venues all across South East Queensland.

Hosted by drag personality Candy Surprise, the events are marketed as a fun night of entertainment including prizes, games and a “sexy ball boy.”

And it’s the wording that has Wendy Francis and the Australian Christian Lobby in a spin.

Francis appears to have not checked with event organisers before sharing her claims, instead assuming that the ball “boy” in question would be a child.

“Australians who value the innocence of children have had enough”

“Wantama Golf Club’s advertising of their drag event featuring “SEXY BALL BOY” is yet another example of a blatant attempt to sexualise children and normalize evil” reads the statement issued by the Australian Christian Lobby.

“The adult drag event being promoted by Wantama Golf Club entices people to attend to view “Sexy Ball Boy“. This appears to be nothing other than a diabolical exploitation of young boys for adult’s sexual entertainment” said Wendy Francis in a statement.

“As a society, we cannot ignore blatant sexualization of children such as this. ‘Ballkids’, by definition and according to the rules, are aged between 11 and 16 years old. Australians who value the innocence of children have had enough.”

“Young boys are not sex objects and any suggestion of otherwise is sick” she said.

It appears unclear where Francis sourced her definition of the term or what “rules” she refers to, however it is far from the truth.

The term “ball boy” has been used by the event for many years and refers to an adult male, who performs as a part of the event for the guests throughout the show.

Performers are and always have been adult men.

In fact the company release an annual calendar featuring the men who appear as their “ball boys” throughout the year, who all clearly are adult men.

However the Australian Christian Lobby have called for the event to be cancelled and the venue to issue an apology.

They have even gone so far as to report the event to the Australian Federal Police “to investigate whether a crime has been committed against minors” they state.

Balls Out Bingo respond to the Australian Christian Lobby

Jan Thwaites owner of Balls Out Bingo has responded to claims made by Francis and the Australian Christian Lobby calling her statements “ludicrous.”

“The claims made by Wendy Francis from the ACL are completely misinformed and totally incorrect” she stated.

“If Wendy Francis had bothered to reach out to Balls OUT Bingo prior to releasing this fairly slanderous media release, she would have been informed that ALL of our ‘sexy ball boys’ are well over the age of 18 years old.”

“The term ‘ball kid’ that Wendy Francis is using as her reference is a tennis reference and has nothing to do with the events that are provided by Balls OUT Bingo Brisbane” she explained.

Thwaites went on to affirm the events are not for children.

“It’s just ludicrous! All Balls OUT Bingo events are advertised as 18+ adults only events.”

Wendy Francis: No Stranger To Controversy

Wendy Francis is the National Director of Politics for the Australian Christian Lobby and she is no stranger at making headlines.

In 2011 Francis famously called for the RipnRoll safe sex advertising campaign in Brisbane to be cancelled.

The campaign which featured two fully clothed males hugging was deemed too offensive for Francis and The Australian Christian Lobby.

However their attempts to have the posters and billboards removed backfired, triggering a national campaign for the images to be reinstated.

Wendy has also led campaigns against other brands and venues including Drag Story Time that she believes to be at risk of “sexualising children.”