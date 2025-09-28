Darren Hayes Shares Staggering Medical Costs After Breaking His Jaw

Former Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes has shared the eye watering costs of his medical treatment in the US, which has reached a staggering six figures.

He shared the news as he recovers after loosing consciousness earlier this year, breaking his jaw and smashing nine teeth.

Hayes updated his fans in after the incident in April and he is still currently recovering in the US.

Darren Hayes: “America is broken”

Whilst Darren Hayes originally called Queensland home, he now resides in Los Angeles in America where he has been for the better part of the last two decades.

However the singer, who recently returned to Australia to launch his new book and album, has not had a lot of luck in LA recently.

In January this year he was forced to flee his home as raging fires consumed the area, however he was lucky to have escaped unharmed.

But a shock fall in March this year has seen him on a long and now very expensive road to recovery.

“I fainted shortly after getting out of bed and collapsed 3 times, losing consciousness each time” he told his fans in April.

“The blunt force trauma was so severe it snapped my left jawbone in half. I woke up in a pool of blood, terrible pain in my left side of my head and with 9 teeth shattered” he revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes)

Thankfully Hayes avoided more serious injuries and was rushed to hospital and has continued treatment since, however the treatment comes at a price.

Darren shared the shocking costs of his treatment in an Instagram post this week.

“So this is just one of the MANY bills I’ve received after breaking my jaw (for newbies don’t worry it was in March I’ve recovered). This is the bill AFTER insurance. And I have good insurance” he wrote in the caption alongside a bill for $8,100.72.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes)

“This particular charge is for one surgeon who wasn’t part of the hospital so they had their own 15 grand fee”

“I could add it all up but with my dental repairs etc it’s been about 100 grand. America is broken” he concluded.

His post highlighted the staggering disparity in the health systems in Australia and the US where Americans are forced to cover much higher out of pocket expenses, even with health insurance.

Hayes continues to recover and receive treatment in Los Angeles at present with many fans wishing him a speedy recovery.