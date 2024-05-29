Brisbane Hustlers Hungry to Host Bingham 2026

The Brisbane Hustlers have wrapped up another fantastic year competing in the Bingham Cup, now eyeing off the next event in 2026.

Despite not winning the competition the team achieved an impressive placement and are firming up their bid to host the 2026 tournament.

An impressive run in Rome

Last week players from Brisbane joined others from around the country including Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth to compete in Rome for the most inclusive rugby tournament in the world.

The Brisbane Hustlers kicked off their bid for the Bingham Cup with an absolutely stellar performance.

In their first game the team defeated the Columbus Coyotes in a 53 – 0 win.

They went on to defeat the Cologne Crushers in a 29 – 3 victory followed by another 17 – 0 victory against the Touwin Rugby Club.

Their run continued as they defeated the San Francisco Fog until they came up against the Sydney Convicts who defeated them in a 0 – 13 match.

Ultimately the Hustlers defeated the Dublin Emerald Warriors in a 12 – 7 match in the third place play off, securing an impressive overall third place for the entire tournament.

The Sydney Convicts however managed to power their way through, taking second place in the competition.

Meanwhile the Melbourne Chargers impressively secured the Hoagland Plate, the first prize in the second tier of the competition.

Overall Australia made an impressive mark on the Bingham Cup for 2024, hopefully firming their chances to host in 2026.

Brisbane for Bingham 2026

As the dust settles on the 2024 the Brisbane Hustlers are firming up their bid to host the 2026 competition.

Brisbane is firming up against Buenos Aires in their bid to become hosts, if successful it will be the first time Australia has hosted the tournament since Sydney in 2014.

Former Brisbane Hustlers player and Project Leader of the team behind the bid, Jason Garrick, spoke to the Star Observer about their bid to host in 2026.

“It is an exciting time to be finalising our bid to invite the whole world of inclusive rugby to Brisbane.”

“As we know, Brisbane has some of the best facilities for rugby available to the competition.” he says.

“We have a fantastic night life and participants are going to be able to use this rugby experience as a platform for a trip of a lifetime.”

Jason and the team have been working with local venues including Norths Rugby Union and potentially Ballymore Stadium.

“We have been fortunate to be working with Norths General Manager, Nigel Statham, on our bid in the current cycle and in the 2024 bid cycle” he revealed.

“We can’t wait to host the tournament. À Brisbane Bingham Cup also enables an opportunity for LGBTIQA+ players and participants across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific to participate in a tournament that is very local to them.