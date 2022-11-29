—

Carlotta, one of Australia’s most glamorous showgirls is joining Trevor Ashley, one of Australia’s most prolific drag artists, onstage for Moulin Scrooge.

Advertisement is the story of Kings Cross showgirl, Saton (Ashley) who desperately wants to save the strip club she works at, all while fighting Long Covid. Willing to do anything, and anyone, to save the club, Saton is in a race against the clock as the shadow of gentrification darkens Kings Cross.

“Will she sell her soul to the evil Duke of York, or try for true love with young composer, You-in McGregor?”

Carlotta is Astrid Zeneca

A household name since the 1960s, Carlotta will play Astrid Zeneca, the madam and owner of the club.

Talking about her excitement about the role, Carlotta said, “After playing Shirl the barmaid successfully in Priscilla, directed by Trevor Ashley, I screamed my tits off with excitement when asked to do this show. I’m thrilled!”

In an interview with City Hub, Ashley raved about the costumes by acclaimed designer Angie White, saying, “The costumes are simply gorgeous. Carlotta who plays the role of club-owner Astrid Zeneca is wearing all the feathers in the world. I have five costume changes during the show and I’m quite excited. In the opening scene I’ll be wearing my black and silver corset with feather bustles.”

Directed by Ashley and written by Ashley and Phil Scott, this adults-only performance will feature twists, turns, songs, and gags.

Ashley and Carlotta will be joined by musical theatre performer Stephen Madse (Holding Achilles) who will play the villain, The Duke of York, along with Jakob Ambrose (Aladdin) who will play Too-Loose Lautrec. Playing Ashley’s love interest, You-in McGregor, will be newcomer, Jarrod Moore (Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical).

Ashley has previously starred in classics such as Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Hairspray, Jesus Christ Superstar, and recently The Bodybag, a parody of the Body Guard.

Moulin Scrooge Opens December 1 at Sydney’s Seymour Centre’s Reginald Theatre.

Wednesday to Friday at 7.30pm, Saturday at 5pm and 8.30pm, and Sundays at 5:30pm.

An additional performance will take place on Monday, December 5 at 7pm.

Tickets start at $76.

www.seymourcentre.com

Phone: 02 9061 5344