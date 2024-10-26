Catch Drag Race Down Under At The Sportsman Hotel

Join the team at The Sportsman Hotel for their fabulous Drag Race Down Under Viewing Parties every week!

Get the gang together and support Mandy Moobs and Freya Armani as part of #TeamBrisbane as they slay the competition on Drag Race Down Under Season 4!

Hosted by the resident stars of Sporties with special guests to get the inside word on all the goss of the season, it’s the perfect way to watch your favourite show!

Week one will be hosted by Brisbane’s Down Under darlings, Mandy Moobs and Freya Armani!

Tables will sell out so be sure to book a table to secure your seat.

The kitchen is open from 5:30pm so grab a delicious meal while you enjoy the show!

When: Saturdays from November 2, from 5:30pm

Where: The Sportsman Hotel, Spring Hill

Bookings: www.sportsmanhotel.com.au