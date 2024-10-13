Celebrate Halloween With Gay Skate In Brisbane

Michael James
October 13, 2024
Celebrate Halloween With Gay Skate In Brisbane
Image: Image: Facebook
Join the team at Gay Skate for another fabulous event this halloween as they present their Retro Skate event.
A vibrant celebration of queer culture, Gay Skate welcomes everyone to the rink to enjoy great music and have fun with friendly people in a welcoming environment.
The afternoon will feature live DJs, excellent music, club lighting and plenty of space for snacking and socialising and will be another fabulous event for the community.

Attendees are welcome to simply come as they are or dress up in their best retro gear to impress for a fun afternoon.

All ages, All welcome, Family Friendly. For all types of skaters.
When: Sunday October 27 5:00pm – 7:30pm
Where: Skateaway Albany Creek, 700 Albany Creek Rd, Albany Creek
Tickets: At the door, $14.50 per skater, Skate/Blade Hire $6.50

