Heidi N Closet Slammed For New e.l.f. Ad With Controversial Comedian

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum, Heidi N Closet, is facing backlash after starring in a new ad campaign for e.l.f. cosmetics alongside comedian Matt Rife.

29-year-old Rife was criticised last year for jokes he made during his 2023 Netflix special Natural Selection, in which he joked about a waitress he met with a black eye.

“And my boy, who I was with, was like, ‘Yeah, I feel bad for her, man. I feel like they should put her in the kitchen or something where nobody has to see her face’,” he said.

“And I was like, ‘Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye.'”

When people were (understandably) upset at the normalisation of domestic violence, he responded by posting an Instagram story with text “if you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told- here’s a link to my official apology”, alongside a URL taking users to a website selling special needs helmets.

The ad shows Rife playing fictional lawyer “E.l.f.ino” opposite Heidi as “Schmarnes”, referencing real-life attorneys Cellino & Barnes, whose ads aired in the Tri-State Area during the 2000’s.

“Hey girl. Has over-priced beauty hurt your wallet?” Rife asks the camera. “I know a thing or two about red flags. And pricey makeup? You deserve better than that.”

The post was met with immediate derision and shock that a company with an audience comprised mostly of women would use a man who mocked and ignored survivors of gender-based violence.

“I think Andrew tates [sic] available for the next ad?” one user asked in the video’s comments over on Instagram.

Known for being a sweetheart, many fans were surprised to see Heidi alongside Rife given his history.

A contestant on season 12 of Drag Race, Closet allegedly told fans in a TikTok live she had already signed her contract with e.l.f. before Rife was involved. By the time she knew, it was too late to back out, and she was unable to afford the legal fees involved in breaking the contract.

“It’s too bad her role in this commercial is getting overshadowed by that smug ding-dong,” one Redditor said.

“Heidi N Closet was the CORRECT move,” said an Instagram user. “But Matt Rife was the most incorrect. Heidi deserves her flowers, but Matt deserves to be removed from everything and then some”.

The campaign has led to many people withdrawing their support for e.l.f., vowing to stop using their products.

Australian beauty influencer Jill Clark posted a video on TikTok criticising the company for platforming Rife, garnering almost 750,000 likes.

“I have used and loved e.l.f. cosmetics for a long time,” she said. “I have worked with you several times. I do not stand behind this. I do not support this, and I cannot continue to support a company where the people at the top think that this is okay.”

On Thursday morning, e.l.f. posted a statement to Instagram addressing the backlash.

“you know us, we’re always listening and we’ve heard you,” it read.

“this campaign aimed to humorously spotlight beauty injustice. we understand we missed the mark with people we care about in our e.l.f. community.

“while e.l.f.ino & schmarnes closes today, we’ll continue to make the case against overpriced beauty.”

Commenters on the post aren’t convinced though, with many urging the cosmetics company to take the video down entirely, and make several sizeable donations to domestic violence services.