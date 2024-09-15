Clover Moore Wins Historic Sixth Term as Lord Mayor of Sydney

Clover Moore is set to secure an unprecedented sixth term as Lord Mayor of Sydney as results continue to be counted following this weekends election.

Despite a swing against her the independent Lord Mayor has maintained her position but faces a losing outright control of council.

With 37% of first-preference votes, Clover Moore is set to maintain her position as Lord Mayor of Sydney, despite mixed results from last nights election results.

This election marks a pivotal shift in Moore’s political position, as it appears she will lose outright control of the City of Sydney Council for the first time in two decades.

Despite a six-point swing against her, Moore’s re-election was not unexpected.

Having never lost an election in her 45-year political career, her leadership remains highly regarded. Yet, the election results suggest that while Moore’s individual popularity remains strong, her team’s support on the City of Sydney Council has weakened.

Her independent team is projected to hold just three out of nine council seats, down from the six seats she previously controlled, indicating a significant shift in the council’s balance of power.

For the LGBTQIA+ community, this election result holds particular significance with several openly queer candidates standing for election across Sydney.

Adam Worling, an openly gay councillor on Moore’s independent team, is likely to secure one of the few remaining seats on the council. Worling’s potential win is seen as a win for the LGBTQIA+ community, as his presence would maintain visibility and influence for queer people in local politics.

The loss of Moore’s council majority is expected to shake up the political landscape in Sydney. With the Greens and Labor polling well, the makeup of the council is poised to be more diverse and competitive. This change means that Moore, who has been known for her authoritative leadership style, will need to collaborate with a broader range of political viewpoints moving forward.

Reflecting on the aggressive nature of this year’s campaign, Moore expressed disappointment in the tactics used by her opponents.

“I didn’t think any of the other candidates had anything to offer. They said we need a change and fresh ideas. I listened very carefully to hear what the fresh ideas were, and there weren’t any,” she said, adding that the campaign felt “desperate” in its attempts to unseat her.

Despite the challenge, Moore has signalled her intent to continue delivering on key priorities for Sydney, including affordable housing, revitalisation of Oxford Street and Chinatown, and strong climate action.

As Moore prepares for another four years in office, her leadership faces a new test. The decline in her council’s majority signals a desire for change among voters, with calls for more transparency and inclusivity in decision-making processes.

The final outcome of the council makeup remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: Clover Moore’s historic sixth term as Lord Mayor cements her legacy as one of Sydney’s most enduring and influential political figures.