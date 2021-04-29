—

One of Australia’s most successful comedic exports in recent years, the acclaimed Hannah Gadsby, has delighted fans by announcing- via Instagram, that she had tied the knot with her partner Jenney Shamash in January of this year. Gadsby also thanked those who voted YES to marriage equality back in 2017.

Gadsby posted: “I would like to introduce all y’all to Jenney Shamash. She is a producer extraordinaire. She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts. It is a joy to behold. We got married in January and we are very chuffed about it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Gadsby (@hannah_gadsby)

“For the record: this is me gushing. I am full of very positive feelings. This is a nice story. My heartfelt thanks to everybody who voted for marriage equality.”

Advertisement

The news of the marriage was welcomed by Gadsby’s fans including Hollywood actor Sharon Stone who posted: “Huge Congrats.”

Nannette and Douglas

Gadsby’s breakthrough 2017 hit, Nanette, toured for 18 months and gave way to the Tasmanian comic’s first Netflix special, which went on to earn her both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and a Peabody Award in 2019.

Advertisement

Gadsby most recent Netflix special Douglas, produced by Shamash, was named after Gadsby’s beloved dog. The show continued on the strengths of Nanette, but dug much deeper, sparking conversations around autism, and Gadsby’s own lived experiences and her own recent diagnosis.

In an interview with autism not-for-profit AsIAm, she said: “Being a star is perfect for autistic people because you get all that external scaffolding to flourish. I set my boundaries and say, ‘I can’t do these things’,”

“But people still say, ‘But you’re fine’. And I have to explain if I do certain things, I’m not fine, adding that “Jenney is my external scaffolding on this tour. Jenney and I have worked out a language for communicating this.”